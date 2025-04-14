Practice these yoga asanas for anxiety relief

Anxiety is one of the most common mental health concerns affecting people worldwide. It can manifest as restlessness, worry, rapid heartbeat, and fatigue. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), incorporating physical activity, such as yoga, into your daily routine can contribute to improved mental well-being. Yoga combines breath control, movement, and mindfulness; all of which help calm the nervous system and restore emotional balance. Here are seven easy yoga poses to help you manage anxiety naturally.

Yoga is a mind-body discipline that cultivates awareness, relaxation, and mental clarity. Through controlled breathing and mindful movements, yoga stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system; often referred to as the “rest and digest” system, which helps reduce stress and anxiety. According to a report by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), regular yoga practice can lower cortisol levels, improve mood, and enhance emotional regulation. Here are 7 easy yoga poses for anxiety relief.

1. Child’s Pose (Balasana)

This calming pose stretches the back and relaxes the spine while encouraging deep breathing. This pose promotes introspection and a sense of safety, easing mental tension.

a. Kneel on the floor, bring your big toes to touch, and sit on your heels.

b. Bend forward, stretching your arms out in front of you and resting your forehead on the mat.

c. Breathe deeply for 1-2 minutes.

2. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

This gentle flow increases spinal flexibility and coordinates breath with movement. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana’s rhythmic motion soothes the mind and body, reducing anxious thoughts.

Also Read: Drinking cold water in summer can lead to these health problems

a. Begin on your hands and knees.

b. Inhale as you arch your back (Cow), lifting your head and tailbone.

c. Exhale as you round your spine (Cat), tucking the chin.

d. Repeat for 8-10 breaths.

3. Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

Standing forward bends calm the nervous system and stretch the hamstrings. This inversion increases blood flow to the brain, relieving stress and fatigue.

a. Stand tall, inhale, and lift your arms overhead.

b. Exhale and fold forward from the hips, letting your head hang.

c. Slightly bend the knees if needed.

d. Stay for 5-10 breaths.

4. Legs-Up-The-Wall (Viparita Karani)

An easy inversion pose that relaxes the lower back and promotes circulation. Viparita Karani helps regulate blood pressure and slows down the heart rate, ideal for anxiety relief.

a. Lie on your back and swing your legs up against a wall.

b. Keep your arms by your sides and close your eyes.

c. Stay for 5-10 minutes.

5. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

A gentle heart-opening pose that energises and grounds you. Bridge Pose opens the chest, improves circulation, and reduces feelings of depression.

a. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

b. Press into your feet to lift your hips upward.

c. Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

6. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

This calming stretch helps release tension in the spine and hamstrings. It encourages introspection and soothes overactive thoughts.

a. Sit with your legs extended forward.

b. Inhale, lift your arms, and exhale as you fold from the hips.

c. Reach for your feet or ankles and hold the pose for 1-2 minutes.

7. Corpse Pose (Savasana)

A final relaxation pose that integrates the effects of your practice. Savasana helps in complete relaxation and resets the nervous system.

a. Lie on your back with arms and legs comfortably spread.

b. Close your eyes and focus on your breath.

c. Stay for 5-10 minutes.