Yoga Asanas Every Woman Should Practice

Studies by the World Health Organisation (WHO) suggest that yoga can help reduce stress, improve cardiovascular health, and enhance overall well-being. From managing stress and hormonal changes to improving flexibility and mental clarity, yoga offers multiple health benefits for women of all ages.

Yoga not only strengthens the body but also helps in managing menstrual health, reducing stress, and improving posture. Regular practice can lead to better energy levels, hormonal balance, and emotional well-being. Here are 7 yoga asanas for women’s healthy well-being

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Bhujangasana helps strengthen the back and spine, reducing stiffness and improving posture. It also stimulates abdominal organs and helps relieve menstrual discomfort.

How to do it

Lie flat on your stomach with your hands under your shoulders.

Inhale and lift your chest while keeping your elbows slightly bent.

Hold for a few breaths and then release.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)

This pose stretches the entire body, promotes blood circulation, and relieves stress. According to Harvard Health Publishing, downward dog helps in reducing symptoms of anxiety and fatigue.

How to do it

Start on all fours, tuck your toes, and lift your hips towards the ceiling.

Keep your hands and feet firmly on the ground, forming an inverted “V” shape.

Hold the position for a few breaths and release.

Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose)

This asana improves flexibility in the hip and inner thigh region, promoting better reproductive health. It is highly recommended for women dealing with PCOS and menstrual irregularities.

How to do it

Sit with your back straight and bring your feet together, letting your knees drop to the sides.

Hold your feet with your hands and gently flap your knees up and down like butterfly wings.

Hold for 30 seconds and release.

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

This back-bending asana strengthens the back, opens up the chest, and helps improve digestion. It also combats fatigue and promotes better posture.

How to do it

Kneel on the floor and place your hands on your lower back.

Slowly arch your back, reaching for your heels while keeping your chest open.

Hold the pose for a few seconds before returning to the starting position.

Malasana (Garland Pose)

Malasana is an excellent asana for improving digestion and strengthening the pelvic floor muscles. It is beneficial for pregnant women as well.

How to do it

Squat down with your feet flat on the floor.

Keep your hands in a prayer position and use your elbows to press your knees apart.

Hold for 30 seconds and release.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

This asana strengthens the back and core while promoting better digestion. It also enhances flexibility and relieves menstrual discomfort.

How to do it

Lie flat on your stomach and bend your knees.

Hold your ankles and lift your chest while pulling your legs upward.

Hold the position for a few breaths and relax.

Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

Shavasana is essential for stress relief and calming the mind. It allows the body to absorb the benefits of yoga and promotes deep relaxation.

How to do it

Lie flat on your back with your arms resting beside you.

Close your eyes and focus on deep breathing.

Stay in this position for 5-10 minutes.