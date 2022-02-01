From milk to fish, here are 6 superfoods for women to stay healthy and young

Women in today’s digital world are tremendously busy. Working women, in particular, bear a disproportionately heavy burden. At the same time, they must care for their family, children, and job. Women disregard their health while balancing employment and family obligations in this environment. They must consume nutritious foods in order to preserve their health. Here are a few superfoods that help women stay healthy, fit, and beautiful.

Milk: Low-fat milk should be a part of every woman’s diet. Vitamin D and calcium are abundant in milk. Calcium absorption is aided by vitamin D.

Tomatoes: They are regarded as a superfood for women. It includes lycopene, a vitamin that protects women against breast cancer. Tomatoes are high in antioxidants, which aid in the prevention of heart disease. Tomatoes also help to maintain the condition of your skin and delay the ageing process.

Beans: They lower the risk of coronary artery disease and breast cancer. Beans are high in protein and fibre, and they have relatively little fat. Bean consumption also helps to keep hormones in check.

Curd: Curd or low-fat yoghurt must be consumed on a daily basis. Curd has been shown to lessen the risk of breast cancer in multiple trials. Curd also aids in the elimination of stomach-related issues. It lowers the case of ulcers and vaginal infections, as well as strengthens the bones.

Also Read: Are you suffering from Omicron or the common cold?

Berries: Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and cranberries are extremely beneficial to women’s health. They contain cancer-fighting elements. They safeguard women against breast and colon cancer. Berries are abundant in vitamin C and folic acid, making them a good choice for pregnant women. It might also help you get rid of urinary tract infections.

Fish: If you are not a vegetarian, fish is a healthy alternative. Salmon, sardines, and mackerel fish should all be part of a woman’s diet. Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish can aid with skin disorders, heart disease, strokes, hypertension, depression, joint discomfort, and inflammation, among other things.