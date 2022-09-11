Know health benefits of eating eggplant

Eggplant or brinjal is a common vegetable used in the Indian households. Eggplant or brinjal is actually a fruit that is commonly used a vegetable. The eggplant is a nightshade vegetable, like potatoes, tomatoes, and peppers. It originally comes from India and Asia.

As per experts, a 100 gram serving of eggplant has:

Calories: 25

Protein: 1 gram

Fat: 0.2 grams

Carbohydrates: 6 grams

Fiber: 3 grams

and it has vitamins such as:

Folate: 22 micrograms

Vitamin A: 23 IUs

Vitamin C: 2.2 milligrams

Vitamin K: 3.5 micrograms

it has minerals like:

Calcium: 9 milligrams

Iron: 0.23 milligrams

Magnesium: 14 milligrams

Phosphorus: 24 milligrams

Potassium: 229 milligrams

Here are some health benefits of eggplant you were not aware of:

Heart Health: Some studies have suggested that eating eggplant can alleviate the risk of developing heart disease. It has high content of antioxidants and fibre.

Helps Combat Cancer: Eggplant contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which protect the cells of our body from damages caused by free radicals. This, in turn, protects us from cancer. It is also high in polyphenols that curbs the proliferation of cancerous cells. The dietary fibre present in eggplants also eliminates the toxins in the digestive tract, providing protection from colon cancer.

Eggplants or brinjal are low in calories and high in fibre, which can aid in weight loss. Since the vegetable is high in fibre, it will make you feel fuller and reduce your calorie intake. It also has high water content, which is beneficial in promoting weight loss. It also aids in digestion and fights cellulite, which helps reduce body fat. It can also reduce your appetite.

Eggplant for Bones: Eggplants are a great source of vitamin K, manganese and copper, all of which are bone-healthy nutrients. The presence of vitamin k in this violet vegetable lowers your risk of getting fractures. Copper helps in the formation of collagen and strengthening the bones, which lower your chances of developing osteoporosis.

Eggplant for Diabetes: Eating eggplants on a daily basis can help you keep your blood sugar levels in check. This is primarily because of the high content of fibre in the vegetable. Fibre slows the rate of digestion and absorption of sugar in the body.