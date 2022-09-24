Know the health benefits of grapes

Grapes are an excellent item to include in a balanced diet. The fruit contains high nutrients and low calories. Grapes helps us to stay hydrated as it is mostly water. The best way to staying hydrated is to drink enough water, and eating foods rich in water.

Grapes are a nutrient-rich fruit that supports the health of the body. Grapes contains vitamin B, zinc, copper and iron. It helps to strengthen the immune system. Eating grapes reduces the risk of kidney stones.

Vitamin C in grapes helps protect the skin from sun damage and ageing. The high fiber content in grapes helps in weight loss. It helps in reducing hunger.

Limonene, which is abundant in grapes has natural anti-cancer effects. It is effective against pancreatic and stomach cancers. Eating grapes can help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Eating grapes is effective in maintaining a healthy weight. A study carried out among 124,086 men and women aged 27 to 65 revealed that people who increased their intake of certain types of flavonoids, including anthocyanins, gained less weight than those who did not.

Grapes are a source of natural compounds including polyphenols, catechins and anthocyanins. Grapes provide fiber and potassium. It helps support heart function including blood pressure. Polyphenols in grapes reduce the risk of heart disease.

Antioxidant compounds in grapes protect against UV rays. Grapes also help lower LDL, the bad cholesterol. Also, the potassium present in grapes can promote heart health.