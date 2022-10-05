Know health benefits of lemon

Lemons are an excellent source of the antioxidants vitamin C and flavonoids. Research suggests that both of these nutrients are beneficial for heart health. It is helpful in boosting immunity and healing wounds.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, one lemon contains about 31 milligrams of vitamin C. Studies have shown that lemon has anti-cancer properties. A study suggests that the chemical composition of lemons may help prevent oral cancer.

Citric acid may help prevent kidney stones by increasing urine volume and increasing urine pH. It helps prevent the formation of kidney stones. Eating fruits that are high in fiber can help maintain blood glucose levels. It reduces the risk of diabetes.

Lemon has natural antibacterial properties and alpha hydroxyl acids. They can brighten the skin and remove blackheads. Drinking one or two cups of warm water with lemon juice improves digestion and reduces heartburn.

Research suggests that eating fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C can reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. The fiber and plant compounds in lemons significantly reduce certain risk factors for heart disease. Lemon contains iron. Studies show that lemon is effective in preventing anemia

A 2012 study found that flavonoids in citrus fruits may help reduce the risk of ischemic stroke in women. Ischemic stroke is the most common stroke. This can happen when a blood clot blocks blood flow to the brain. The study found that long-term consumption of foods rich in flavonoids may help protect against cancer and cardiovascular disease.