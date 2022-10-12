Know all health benefits of brown sugar

Brown sugar is a sugar product. It is different from the common white sugar that most people use. Brown sugar coloured brown due to the inclusion of molasses. It is mostly produced rom palm plants such as aren (Arenga pinnata, Wurmb) Merrill), kelapa (cocos nucivera), siwalan (Borassus flabellifer L).

Brown sugar contains minerals like calcium, iron, and zinc and is also high in vitamins. It is commonly used in baking. It comes in both refined and unrefined forms.

Here are the health benefits of brown sugar:

Relieves Menstrual Cramps: Brown sugar has long been used in traditional medicine to relieve menstruation cramps. Potassium contained in it helps reduces muscle cramps. Drinking tea mixed with brown sugar and ginger will relieve abdominal cramps and reduce pain.

Improves Skin Health: It contains vitamin B6, niacin, and pantothenic acid. These aid in the rejuvenation and regeneration of skin cells. Brown sugar scrubs are effective at removing dead skin cells, dirt, and clogging pores, leaving the skin clear and bright.

Helps with Weight Loss: Brown sugar is low in calories. It has been shown to stimulate metabolism and may aid in weight loss efforts.

Treats Asthma: The anti-allergic properties of brown sugar help in the suppression of asthma symptoms. To boost your respiratory health, mix brown sugar with warm water and consume it every day.

Aids Pregnancy Pain: Following your baby’s birth, this sugar has been linked to aiding healing while also alleviating some of the cramps and pain experienced throughout pregnancy.