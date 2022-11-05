Health benefits of drinking cummin water on empty stomach

Jeera water (Cummin water) is a very healthy drink for pregnant and lactating women as jeera (Cummin) contains a lot of iron. It helps in milk production in lactating mothers and provides all the necessary nutrients to the baby.

Although small, cumin is packed with nutrients. Studies show that cumin water has the ability to reduce visceral fat. Cumin water improves the overall condition of the gut health and stimulates the metabolism. It eliminates fat accumulation and helps in overall weight loss.

Diksha Dayal, head of the department of nutrition and dietetics at Sanar International Hospital, Gurgaon, says that cumin water is better for treating digestive problems than reducing fat. A glass of jeera water in the morning can help stimulate the production of enzymes that help break down carbohydrates, glucose, and fat. It boosts your metabolism and prevents indigestion. In the long run, the metabolism also prevents fat accumulation

Also Read: Couples must undergo these medical tests before marriage

Cumin contains antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, vitamins A, C, and copper. Drinking cumin water helps to detoxify the body, remove all toxins from it, suppress appetite hormones and speed up metabolism.

Not only are they packed with anti-inflammatory properties, they are also a great source of antioxidants. Inflammation from obesity is linked to cardiovascular disease and can lead to autoimmune conditions.

Cumin seeds are a good source of potassium and iron, which help boost immunity. Rich in antioxidants, it also has antibacterial properties that help fight infection-causing bacteria.

Jeera water is a very healthy drink for pregnant and lactating women as jeera contains a lot of iron. It helps in milk production in lactating mothers and provides all the necessary nutrients to the baby.