Know all health benefits of eating guava

Guava is rich in Vitamin A, C, Vitamin B2, E, K, Fiber, Manganese, Potassium, Iron and Phosphorus. One guava per day is enough to improve heart health. It is rich in vitamin C and potassium, which lowers blood pressure and prevents the accumulation of fat in the blood.

Guava is rich in vitamin A. Consuming guavas is enough to prevent blindness caused by lack of vitamin A. Guava juice can be consumed regularly to cure age-related vision loss. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 grams of the fruit contains just 68 calories and 8.92 grams of sugar.

Also Read: These habits may lower your sex drive

Guava is also rich in calcium as 100 grams of the fruit contains 18 grams of the mineral. It also contains 22 grams of magnesium per 100 grams of fruit, as well as significant amounts of phosphorus and potassium – 40 and 417 grams per 100 grams, respectively.

Guava is one of the richest sources of vitamin C. Guava contains four times the vitamin C in oranges. Vitamin C helps improve immunity and protect against common infections and pathogens. Moreover, it keeps the eyes healthy.

Lycopene, quercetin, vitamin C, and other polyphenols act as powerful antioxidants. It also inhibits the growth of cancer cells. Guavas are very good at reducing the risk of prostate cancer and preventing breast cancer cells as they are rich in lycopene.

Guava prevents diabetes due to its high fiber content and low glycemic index. While the low glycemic index prevents sudden spikes in sugar levels, the fiber content ensures that sugar levels are well controlled.

Guava helps to improve the balance of sodium and potassium in the body and thereby control blood pressure in hypertensive patients. Guava also helps in reducing the levels of triglycerides and bad cholesterol (LDL) which contribute to the development of heart disease.

The presence of vitamin A is also good for eye health. It can not only prevent vision loss but also improve vision. It can help slow down cataracts and macular degeneration. Guava is also beneficial for pregnant women as it contains folic acid or vitamin B-9. Because it helps in the development of the baby’s nervous system and protects the newborn from neurological disorders.