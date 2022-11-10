Know all health benefits of eating tomatoes

Tomatoes are a nutrient-dense super food. Its nutrients support healthy skin, weight loss, and heart health. Tomatoes contain important carotenoids such as lutein and lycopene. They can protect the eyes.

A higher fruit and vegetable intake is associated with healthier skin and hair, increased energy, and less weight. Increasing consumption of fruits and vegetables significantly reduces obesity and overall mortality.

Tomatoes are an excellent source of vitamin C and other antioxidants. According to a study published in the journal Molecular Cancer Research, a high intake of beta-carotene helps prevent tumor development in prostate cancer.

Also Read: Know the health benefits of sex during periods

Tomatoes contain lycopene. Lycopene is a polyphenol or plant compound that has been linked to prevention of a type of prostate cancer. Studies have shown that beta-carotene consumption can reduce the risk of colon cancer. Eating fiber from fruits and vegetables is associated with a reduced risk of colon cancer. Foods rich in beta-carotene work against prostate cancer.

The fiber, potassium, vitamin C, and choline in tomatoes all support heart health. An increase in potassium intake, along with a decrease in sodium intake, reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Tomatoes also contain folate. It helps balance homocysteine ??levels. Homocysteine ??is an amino acid produced by protein breakdown. Studies show that it increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. Controlling homocysteine ??levels with folate reduces the risk of heart disease.