5 healthy foods for new moms after delivery

Renowned nutritionist Lovneet Batra has recommended 5 superfoods for new mothers. ‘Those early days of motherhood are truly a roller coaster ride! There are moments of overwhelming love and joy – mixed with moments of crippling self doubt and many sleepless nights!,’ said Lovneet Batra on a post shared on her social media handle.

She explains how these 5 foods are helpful and nutritious. ‘A large part of self care is the food we choose to nourish ourselves with. Here are the Top 5 foods that have really helped me after delivery’, added she.

1. Moong dal: A staple in every home, this versatile protein is easy to digest, without stressing your gut

2. Dalia: Porridge is a great way to start the day as it gives you a boost of energy and helps with lactation.

3. Sheera: Not just a sweet treat, the traditional sheera is a warm and comforting addition to your meals. It’s great for strengthening muscles and for post-partum bone health.

4. Ajwian jeera and saunf concontion: This fragrant and nutritious blend of Indian spices helps with hydration, digestion, lactation and recovery.

5. Drumsticks: This natural multi-vitamin helps with easy fortification of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and anti oxidants.”