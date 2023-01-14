Try to eat these sleep-promoting fruits before bed

Absence of proper sleep affects our daily life. There are foods that can actually help you sleep better.

Below fruits should be eaten at night;

Strawberries: Strawberries taste great and have antioxidants and vitamin C that helps you better sleep.

Bananas: Bananas contain the natural muscle-relaxants magnesium and potassium. It also contains carbs which make you sleep as well.

Grapes: Grapefruit contains lycopene, an antioxidant in the body that has been shown to improve the way you sleep. Lycopene also help to reduce heart disease and cancer and has anti-aging benefits.

Also Read: Foods that helps to increase sexual libido

Watermelon: Watermelon has lycopene, which help better sleep.

Cherries: Cherries juice also helps to boost its own melatonin levels naturally that help sound sleep. Slip the Cherries juice few hours before sleep than wait for the magic.