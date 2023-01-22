Following this diet is good for fertility, says study

A research study carried out by researchers at the Monash University, the University of the Sunshine Coast, and the University of South Australia found that Mediterranean diet can boost fertility. They also play an important role in infertility treatment.

The Mediterranean diet is primarily plant-based, and includes whole grains, extra virgin olive oil, fruits, vegetables, beans and legumes, nuts, herbs, and spices. Yoghurt, cheese, and lean protein sources such as fish, chicken, or eggs; red and processed meats are only eaten in small amounts.

The study revealed that Mediterranean diet can improve men’s sperm quality, fertility and assisted reproductive technology (ART). The benefits of the Mediterranean diet can improve couples’ chances of conceiving.

Also Read: Follow these tips to overcome breakup in relations

‘Deciding to have a baby is one of life’s biggest decisions, but if things don’t go as planned, it can be very stressful for both partners. Research shows inflammation can affect fertility for both men and women, affecting sperm quality, menstrual cycles, and implantation. So, in this study we wanted to see how a diet that reduces inflammation – such as the Mediterranean diet – might improve fertility outcomes,’ said UniSA researcher, Dr Evangeline Mantzioris.

‘Encouragingly, we found consistent evidence that by adhering to an anti-inflammatory diet – one that includes lots of polyunsaturated or ‘healthy’ fats, flavonoids (such as leafy green vegetables), and a limited amount of red and processed meat – we can improve fertility,’ she added.

Infertility has become a global health problem affecting 48 million couples and 186 million individuals worldwide. Researchers identified that the anti-inflammatory properties of a Mediterranean diet can improve couples’ chances of conception.