Include these foods in your diet to increase chances of conceiving

Studies show that 70% of people can overcome infertility if they follow a good diet. A proper diet can help in normal ovulation and fertility.

Avocado is an excellent source of vitamin E, which has been shown by studies to improve the lining of the uterus. Potassium, folate, and vitamin K also help the body absorb other vitamins properly.

Leafy greens are rich in folic acid. It is helpful in correcting even minor anomalies in the ovulation tube. They also contain various vitamins that maintain health. Green leafy vegetables contain essential nutrients like calcium, iron and folate. Studies show that it increases the chances of pregnancy.

Antioxidants present in fruits reduce cell damage. Cherries and apples are the best fruits for this.

Nuts are a storehouse of omega three fatty acids, protein and fiber. These are great for pregnancy. These can give more efficiency to the reproductive process.

Fish like salmon and clams and shellfish are good for increasing fertility. The omega three fatty acids and zinc in them help in increasing the blood flow to the reproductive organs.

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene. It helps in increasing the production of progesterone hormone.