Eating these foods will improve your gut health

Gut is one of the most important parts of the human body. It is your gut that ensures that various nutrients that are essential for your health are absorbed by the body. Millions of good bacteria live in the gut, which aids digestion and maintains immunity.

Here are 7 superfoods you should add to your diet for better gut health:

1. Garlic: Garlic is high in allicin, selenium, phosphorus, calcium, zinc, chromium, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins C and B complex. Garlic has antibacterial and antifungal properties. Garlic cleanses the liver and bile, improves immune function, lowers LDL cholesterol, kills parasites in the intestine, treats SIBO, and detoxifies the body.

2. Green leafy veggies: Green leafy vegetables are rich in vitamin C, K, B complex, folic acid, beta carotene, iron, iodine, calcium, potassium, magnesium, sulphur, and chlorophyll. They have a strong prebiotic effect. In addition to being an anti-inflammatory food, leafy greens can alleviate digestive tract conditions like IBS and Crohn’s disease.

3. Lemon: lemons are high in pectin fibre, vitamin C, potassium, calcium, and calcium. Lemon is a fantastic natural cleanser for the entire body and helps a healthy immune system. It supports normal bowel movements and aids in peristalsis stimulation.

4. Whole grains: Fiber, anti-oxidants, and other micronutrients abound in whole grains. Grain fibres are helpful for your gut because they act as prebiotics, which nourish your healthy intestinal bacteria. By softening the stool, whole grains also aid in preventing constipation.

5. Chia seeds: Dietary fibres are abundant in chia seeds. Chia seeds generate a gel-like material in the stomach after eating that serves as a prebiotic. It encourages the development of beneficial bacterial flora in the intestine.

6. Guava: The best source of fibre and vitamins is guava. It is very advantageous for intestinal health. Guava seeds are also a potent laxative, facilitating easy bowel movement.

7. Yogurt: Probiotics, also referred to as living, beneficial bacteria, are abundant in yogurt. Yogurt is made from fermented milk, which can assist to enhance digestion and maintain a healthy digestive tract.