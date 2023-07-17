Eat these 5 foods to stay healthy during monsoon season

Monsoon season increases the risk of infections and diseases. The humid weather, heavy rains, water retention and windy environment are the main reason for this. Mosquito-borne diseases also become common during monsoons. So to avoid this one should boost immunity.

Adding a few superfoods to your diet can help you stay healthy and disease-free. Here’s a list of such foods that you can add to your monsoon diet.

Stay healthy with these foods this monsoon:

1. Ginger: Ginger is rich with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Ginger also helps improves the assimilation and transportation of nutrients to the body’s tissues. It will also help improve flu symptoms.

2. Jamun: Vitamin C and antioxidants present in jamun help boost your immune function. Eating jamun can also help improve digestion.

3. Curry leaves: Curry leaves contain many compounds including linalool, alpha-terpinene, myrcene, mahanimbine, caryophyllene, murrayanol and alpha-pinene. These compounds act as antioxidants in the body, promoting overall health and keeping you disease-free.

4. Tulsi: Holy basil acts as a natural immune system booster.

5. Lemon: Lemon is rich in vitamin C which can help prevent numerous illnesses and keep your immune system strong.