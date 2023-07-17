Include these foods in your diet to recharge your energy

Several people may feel low-energy. There are many factors that can affect your energy level. Sleep disorders, other lifestyle habits, diet and high-stress levels could lower your energy during the day.

But adding some superfoods in your diet can prevent this problem. Eating these foods will increase energy level.

Here are they:

Bananas: Bananas is rich source of vitamin B6. Vitamin B6is convert food into energy. Vitamin B6 helps your body metabolize carbohydrates and fuels energy production. Magnesium is another mineral found in bananas that contributes to energy production.

Quinoa: Quinoa is a whole grain that contains a fibre which affects the energy of the body and is retained for a longer time.

Yoghurt: Yogurt contains beneficial bacteria called probiotics that support a healthy gut environment and aid in digestion. Our gut health also affects our energy level as it is responsible for various functions in the body, including digestion and nutrient absorption.

Also Read: Simple tips to reduce stress during pregnancy

Chia seeds: Chia seeds are an excellent source of prolonged energy. It contain carbohydrate t, healthy fats and fibre.

Steel-cut oats: Steel-cut oats are whole grains and contain complex carbohydrates. They are high in dietary fibre, including both soluble and insoluble fibre. Fibre slows down digestion and prevents energy crashes.