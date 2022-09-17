Here are the health benefits of basil seeds

Basil seeds or Sabza seeds is very nutritious. It also has several health benefits. Preliminary research suggests the seeds may have health benefits, such as supporting gut health, helping with weight management, and helping prevent diseases such as cardiovascular disease and certain cancers.

Research shows that the nutritional composition of basil seeds varies depending on where people grow them. Evidence suggests that 100 grams (g) of basil seeds from India contain:

14.8 g of protein

13.8 g of lipids

63.8 g of carbohydrates

22.6 g of fiber

The main minerals contained in 100 g of basil seeds are:

2.27 milligrams (mg) of iron

31.55 mg of magnesium

1.58 mg of zinc

Research also suggests that 100 g of basil seeds contain roughly 442 calories — or around 57.5 calories per tablespoon (13 g).

They are high in dietary fiber. This may promote gut health, blood sugar control, healthy cholesterol levels, and appetite control.

Basil seeds contain compounds such as phenolic contents and flavonoids, which appear to have antioxidant properties. Basil seeds is a good source of iron, calcium, and magnesium.

Basil seeds contain an average of 2.5 grams of fat per 1-tablespoon (13-gram or 0.5-ounce) serving. This varies based on the growing conditions. Just 1 tablespoon (13 grams or 0.5 ounces) of basil seeds could supply most or all of your daily need for ALA omega-3 fat.

Sabja seeds are known to be rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which comes from high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids present in the seeds. These acids help in boosting the fat burning metabolism in the body. It is also full of fibre, so keeps your stomach satisfied for longer and prevents unwanted cravings.

Basil seeds slow down the metabolism of body and thus controls the conversion of carbohydrates into glucose.

Eating basil seeds regularly helps your body secrete collagen, which is required to form new skin cells as and when they are damaged due to normal wear and tear. Basil seeds are full of iron, Vitamin K and protein which are essential for long and strong hair. Protein and iron also promotes hair growth and adds volume.