Know all the health benefits of ‘Golden Milk’

‘Golden Milk’ is an Indian drink. The drink is given that name because of its color. The drink gives an impression of dissolved gold in milk if prepared properly. It is made of milk and turmeric. It is also called Turmeric Milk.

Turmeric contains powerful antioxidant curcumin which when mixed up with milk creates a delicious and healthy bright yellow beverage. It gives warmness and also relieves from sore throat, running nose, and body ache.

Turmeric milk is also beneficial for sprains and joint inflammation, diabetes, heart health and stimulating the brain. It is also good for skin and bones. Turmeric milk is also known to improve the mood as the curcumin acts similar to antidepressants.

It also improves memory. Studies show that curcumin may increase levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). BDNF is a compound that helps your brain form new connections and promotes the growth of brain cells.

Steps to prepare turmeric milk:

Golden milk is easy to make at home. For a single serving of golden milk or about one cup, simply follow this recipe:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (120ml) of milk

1 tsp of turmeric

1 small piece of grated ginger or 1/2 tsp of ginger powder

1/2 tsp of cinnamon powder

1 pinch of ground black pepper

1 tsp of honey or maple syrup (optional)

Directions:

To make the golden milk, simply mix all ingredients in a small saucepan or pot and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 10 minutes or until fragrant and flavorful. Strain the drink through a fine strainer into mugs and top with a pinch of cinnamon.