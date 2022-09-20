Eating these fruits before bedtime has amazing health benefits

Sound sleep is the mother of all happiness. Sound sleep is dream for most of the people. Absence of proper sleep affects our daily life. There are foods that can actually help you sleep better.

Below fruits should be eaten at night;

Strawberries: Strawberries taste great and have antioxidants and vitamin C that helps you better sleep.

Bananas: Bananas contain the natural muscle-relaxants magnesium and potassium. It also contains carbs which make you sleep as well.

Grapes: Grapefruit contains lycopene, an antioxidant in the body that has been shown to improve the way you sleep. Lycopene also help to reduce heart disease and cancer and has anti-aging benefits.

Watermelon: Watermelon has lycopene, which help better sleep.

Cherries: Cherries juice also helps to boost its own melatonin levels naturally that help sound sleep. Slip the Cherries juice few hours before sleep than wait for the magic.