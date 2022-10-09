Include these fruits and vegetables in diet to lower cholesterol

High cholesterol is a major health problem that is found in many people. The situation is caused mainly by changed lifestyle and lack of exercise. If the amount of cholesterol in the body is too high, it accumulates in the blood vessels. This can even lead to blockage of blood flow to the heart.

Symptoms of high cholesterol include chest pain, fatigue and high blood pressure. Cholesterol can be controlled to some extent through diet and exercise.

Here are some fruits and vegetables that help lower cholesterol:

Apple: Apple is a storehouse of medicinal properties. The pectin, fiber, and antioxidants in apples help lower LDL cholesterol. Eating these is very good for heart health.

Beans: Beans help lower LDL cholesterol. So including beans in the diet is very good for lowering cholesterol.

Spinach: Spinach is one of the top foods that reduce body fat. Spinach is a storehouse of vitamin B, magnesium and vitamin E. Therefore, including spinach in the diet can help reduce cholesterol

Lady Finger: This vegetable helps in lowering cholesterol. These are also low in calories and rich in fiber.

Papaya; Papaya contains a lot of fiber. It can help lower blood pressure and LDL cholesterol, also known as bad cholesterol. So papaya juice can be included in the diet.

Tomatoes: Tomatoes contain vitamins A, B, K and C, which are good for eye, skin and heart health. The potassium present in tomatoes can help lower cholesterol and blood pressure.

Avocado: Studies show that eating an avocado a day is good for lowering cholesterol. And they protect heart health.

Broccoli: It is also another great vegetable for lowering cholesterol because of its high fiber and vitamin C content. Broccoli contains beta-carotene. It helps prevent oxidation of LDL cholesterol in the bloodstream