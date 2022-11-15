Include these 4 essential nutrients in your diet for vaginal health

As per medical experts, vagina is the most sensitive and tender area of ??the body. Vagina is the most sensitive and tender area of ??the body. Vitamins are essential to keep it healthy for its proper functioning. Vitamins also help with normal cell function. Due to the deficiency of vitamins many problems such as dryness, itching and bad odour can also occur in the vagina. Therefore vitamins are necessary for vaginal health. Vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin E and vitamin D are especially important for vaginal health.

Vitamin A: The beta-carotene compound present in foods with vitamin A removes dryness in vagina. Vitamin A is found in green leafy vegetables, carrots, broccoli, kale etc. Lining of the vagina makes up the mucus membrane and due to this, moisture remains in the vagina. Lining also promotes collagen production. Vitamin A is very important for this function.

Also Read: Women want men to know these sex secrets

Vitamin B: Vagina remains moist and stays away from all kinds of infections due to many types of secretions observed from the vagina. Vitamin B deficiency can lead to hormonal imbalance and weakening of the immune system. Foods like cheese, potatoes, poultry, fish must be included in the diet to overcome this.

Vitamin E: Vitamin E helps to overcome problems that occur during perimenopause or post menopause. Nuts, seeds and fruits are rich in Vitamin E.

Vitamin D: Studies show that older women who included foods rich in vitamin D in their diet could control vaginal dryness. Foods like cow’s milk, egg yolk, oatmeal, vegan milk, salmon, orange juice etc can be included in the diet.