8 superfoods that men must include in their diet

There are differences in the health of men and women.Diseases and health problems that occur in them will also be different. There are many diseases that are more likely to occur in men like heart disease, diabetes, lung disease and liver disease. Diet can help to a great extent in warding off all these diseases. It may require regular inclusion of certain foods in the diet. Here are eight ‘super foods’ that can be included.

Nuts: Nuts are a good source of healthy fats. It helps in reducing bad cholesterol. It is best to avoid other unhealthy snacks and eat nuts regularly in moderation. It also helps in preventing heart diseases in the future. It also has many health benefits.

Fatty fish: Fish like sardines and mackerel are good sources of healthy fats. Regular consumption of these also helps in fighting heart diseases. Moreover, the omega-3 fatty acids contained in them can also have a positive effect on health in many ways.

Watermelon: Watermelon is a fruit that has a lot of water content. Consuming it regularly provides all the nutrients like beta-carotene, vitamin-C and fiber. It is also helpful in fighting heart disease and fighting allergies like asthma. Watermelon is also helpful in fighting rectal cancer and some types of rheumatism.

Egg: Egg is a food that is cooked every day in most households. Eating eggs is good for men for muscle growth and strength. But if you have cholesterol, you may have to moderate your egg intake.

Cereals: Cereals are also very important for men. Whole grains are a storehouse of fiber, vitamins and minerals. These are good for improving body fat, muscle growth, strength and heart health. Whole grains also have a positive impact on everyday health, including controlling blood sugar.

Dark Chocolate: Men are generally not very fond of chocolate. But dark chocolate is very helpful in improving sexual health and reducing bad cholesterol levels. It helps improve sexual health by increasing blood flow.

Tomato: Tomato is a vegetable that is bought and used regularly in every household. It contains elements like lysopene, potassium, and vitamin-C, all of which are helpful in improving immunity and heart health, as well as boosting prostate health in men.

Bananas: Bananas are an excellent source of potassium. It helps in improving bone and muscle health. It is also helpful in controlling BP.