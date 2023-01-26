Avoid these foods to manage cholesterol

Cholesterol is a fatty molecule present in large quantities in the blood. Unhealthy cholesterol raises the chance of health problems such as stroke and cardiovascular diseases, among others. The dangerous rise in cholesterol levels may be controlled by your diet and what you eat.

Cholesterol is a crucial component of every cell in the body and it gives cell membranes strength and flexibility. However, excess of everything is harmful to one’s health. Here is a list of foods to avoid if you have high cholesterol.

List of food you should avoid:

Cake: Sugar has long been said as white poison. It has detrimental effects on the body when consumed in big quantities. Excess sugar is present in sweet foods such as cakes, pastries, and other sweet meats. LDL or bad cholesterol rises as a result of this.

French Fries: Deep-fried, potato-rich French fries are the most popular snack of all. However, it is not advisable to consume this in excess quantities. This is because they contain fat in excess which causes cholesterol levels to rise.

Processed Food: Processed foods are the preferred option. Processed food is convenient since it can be stored simply and is inexpensive. On the other hand, it can be simply re-stacked. Processed foods, such as cheese, morning cereals, canned food, ready-to-eat meals, and so on, may seem appealing, but they are extremely hazardous for the body. People with high levels of harmful cholesterol should avoid eating this type of cuisine.