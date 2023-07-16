Everything you need to know about ‘Raw Food Diet’

A raw food diet involves eating mainly unprocessed whole, plant-based foods. The raw food diet is also called raw foodism or raw veganism. A food is considered raw if it has never been heated over 40–48°C. It should also not be refined, pasteurized, treated with pesticides or otherwise processed in any way. It is consumed in its freshest and most natural form.

Health experts and researchers have long highlighted the advantages of raw food consumption. Even incorporating a small amount of raw food into your diet can have remarkable health benefits. It can help reduce stress and can help with weight loss. Raw food help maintain healthy skin, lustrous hair, and improved eyesight.

It is important to ensure that the foods and fruits you consume are fresh. Proper washing and, if needed, boiling can help eliminate potential risks.