Include these foods in your diet for healthy lungs

Lungs are one of the most important organs in our body. Therefore, it is very important to keep them healthy. Irregular lifestyle is often the cause of respiratory diseases.

Avoiding smoking, not breathing polluted air and making some lifestyle changes can protect the lungs to some extent. Special attention should be paid to food for lung health. So let’s see some foods that help lung health.

Berries: Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries are very good for lung health as they are rich in antioxidants. And it is good to include them in the diet to get rid of cholesterol and for heart health.

Green and leafy vegetables: Eating green vegetables is good for lung health. Studies have shown that including spinach, bok choy, cabbage, and moringa (Drum Stick) leaves in the diet can help prevent lung cancer.

Tomatoes: Tomatoes are a storehouse of nutrients and vitamins. Tomatoes contain vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, fiber and protein. The lycopene present in tomatoes is very good for lung health.

Beetroots: Being rich in nitrates, beetroots are good for lung health. Beetroot containing vitamin C, potassium, magnesium etc. is good for the overall health of the body.

Apple: Apples are rich in antioxidants, flavonoids and vitamin C. Eating apples daily is good for lung health. Apples are also good for heart health as they contain vitamin B, potassium and calcium.

Turmeric: Curcumin is the chemical that gives turmeric its color. It is beneficial in many medical conditions. Turmeric has also been shown to be effective against viruses that infect the lungs.