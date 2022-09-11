Eating these fruits will prevent the chances of getting cancer

Cancer is a deadly and one of the worst disease . There are many type of cancer which affects many parts of the human body.

But there is simple way to prevent this dreaded disease. And it is diet. Eating some fruits will prevent cancer.

1. Lemon: Lemon, a citrus abundant fruit contains Vitamin-C. It also contains many other vitamins and minerals. It is proved by many studies that it reduces stress and anxiety.

2. Apple: Apple has abundance of fiber, potassium and many vitamins in it. Apple helps to build immunity and also fight cancer cells.

3. Pears: The fruit is rich with copper, Vitamin K and many other nutrients. It also contain ‘Anthocyanins which is a plant pigment with proven effect of reducing cancer. The fruit helps building immunity.

4. Banana: The fruit helps digestion.Bananas rich with fiber helps in restoring electrolytes. Bananas are also rich with potassium

5. Blueberries: The fruit rich with Vitamin C, antioxidants, fiber and Manganese helps preventing cancer. It also helps easing the memory loss caused by cancer.