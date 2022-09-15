Know all health benefits of sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a good source of fiber, potassium, vitamins, and other essential nutrients. Sweet Potatoes are rich multivitamin carbohydrate food available in cheapest rates in India. Many researchers have asserted the importance of sweet potatoes as a complete meal replacement. Sweet potato may offer a variety of health benefits.

Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of beta-carotene. This is a plant pigment that acts as a powerful antioxidant in the body. Beta-carotene is also a provitamin. The body converts it into the active form of vitamin A. Antioxidants may help reduce the risk of various types of cancer, including prostate and lung cancer.

Sweet Potatoes are rich in dietary fiber and thus they help in better digestion. The vegetable also correct irregular bowel movements. Vitamin C present in sweet potatoes improve bone and teeth health.

Beta-carotene in the sweet potatoes is always helpful in removing old age wrinkles from skin. Iron content in them is also helpful in controlling mental stress and improve the immunity of our body. Apart from this, the vitamins present in them is also helpful in the better health of your eyesight.