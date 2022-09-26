Know sexual benefits of eating dark chocolate

Chocolate is called the ‘food of the gods’. Eating chocolate has several health benefits. Chocolate will make you happy along with the taste on the tongue. Chocolate is a storehouse of nutrients.

Studies show that phenolic compounds are active in cocoa, the main ingredient in chocolate, and are good for health. Chocolate is rich in magnesium, zinc and antioxidants. Phosphate, protein, calcium, etc. contained in it reduce insulin resistance. Studies show that dark chocolate is even good for heart health.

Studies show that dark chocolate can help improve sex drive. Dark chocolate is beneficial for overall sexual health as it increases levels of dopamine, a chemical that affects the pleasure centers of the brain.

According to a study, consuming 40 grams of dark chocolate daily for 14 days reduced levels of the stress hormone cortisol in the body. Dark chocolate is a food that helps improve blood circulation throughout the body.

Chocolate contains a compound called theobromine, which is a substance that acts on the central nervous system. It makes a person feel stimulated and excited. Chocolate is also said to be a super libido booster. Studies show that eating chocolate increases libido by promoting the release of chemicals like phenethylamine and serotonin into the body. Eating chocolate makes you feel good, even euphoric.