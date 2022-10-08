These foods are good for liver health

Liver is the most important organ in the human body. It is the largest gland in the human body and it performs some of the most important functions in the body, including regulating chemicals, digesting food, producing bile to carry away waste, and breaking down fat in the small intestine for digestion. The liver also helps in the production of cholesterol and special proteins that help transport fat through the body.

The liver stores iron and controls blood clotting. Liver diseases are caused by a variety of factors, including unhealthy eating habits, alcohol consumption, and genetic conditions that damage the organ. Liver problems can be managed with healthy lifestyle changes. Yellow skin and eyes, itchy skin, nausea or vomiting, fatigue, and loss of appetite are some of the symptoms of a liver problem.

Also Read: Follow these tips to convey your partner that sex is boring

Here are some foods that protect liver:

Beetroot: Beetroots are an excellent source of fiber, folate (vitamin B9), potassium, iron and vitamin C. Studies show that beetroot juice helps protect the liver. Inflammation and oxidative stress increase the body’s ability to remove toxins.

Green tea: Dietician suggests drinking a cup of green tea at 4-5 pm. Studies show that drinking green tea daily is good for liver health. Green tea contains antioxidants like catechins that help protect the liver. Antioxidants support the liver’s natural processes. It detoxifies.

Olive oil: Consuming olive oil helps reduce liver fat, increase blood flow, and improve liver enzyme levels.

Walnut: Eating a handful of soaked walnuts in the morning is effective for liver health. According to studies, walnuts help reduce fatty liver disease.

Turmeric: Consuming turmeric to a certain extent is considered beneficial for liver diseases. Several studies suggest that curcumin, a compound found in turmeric, plays a role in treating non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.