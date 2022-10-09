Include these low-carbohydrate foods in your diet to reduce weight

Overweight is a serious health issue. Several people are trying to control their excess weight somehow. Changed lifestyle is the main cause of obesity. People who want to lose weight try different types of diet plans. In order to lose weight, first of all, you need to build a healthy eating habit and a regular lifestyle.

Overweight people should avoid foods rich in fat, carbohydrates and sugar and include very low calorie foods in their diet. An increase in carbohydrate intake can lead to fat gain in the body. Therefore, experts say that those who want to lose weight should eat rice only once a day.

Barley: Barley contains more protein and fiber than rice. Barley contains vitamin B, zinc, selenium, iron and magnesium. Therefore, including barley in a low-carbohydrate diet can help with weight loss

Cauliflower: Cauliflower is low in calories and helps in burning body fat. They are also rich in vitamin K, C, calcium, iron and potassium.

Millet: Millet is a grain that can be used as a substitute for rice. It is rich in vitamin B and protein.

Broccoli : Many studies show that broccoli can also help control diabetes. Broccoli is low in carbohydrates and can help lower blood sugar levels.

Eggs: Eggs are a storehouse of proteins. And those who want to lose weight can eat eggs boldly because they are low in carbs and calories.

Apple: Apples help control blood sugar levels. Apples are a great remedy not only for diabetes but also for digestive problems as they contain a lot of fiber. And those who want to lose weight can eat it.