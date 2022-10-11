Know all health benefits of star fruit

Star fruit or carambola is a sweet and sour fruit. It has a five-point star shape. Star fruit is a low-calorie and low fat fruit. It is also rich in Vitamin B, Vitamin C, salt, potassium, iron, and numerous key antioxidants.

This is the nutrient content of a single, medium-sized (91-gram) star fruit (1):

Fiber: 3 grams

Protein: 1 gram

Vitamin C: 52% of the RDI

Vitamin B5: 4% of the RDI

Folate: 3% of the RDI

Copper: 6% of the RDI

Potassium: 3% of the RDI

Magnesium: 2% of the RDI

Here are the health benefits of Star fruit:

Excellent source of fibre: Star fruit is high fibre. The fibre content aids digestion by treating irregular bowel motions and encouraging the growth of beneficial microorganisms.

Maintains cholesterol levels: The soluble fibre, in star fruit, has been proven to have cholesterol-lowering properties. The fruit reduces bad cholesterol activity and remove fat molecules from circulation.

Ideal for weight loss: Star fruit can keep you fuller for longer and speed up your metabolism.

Good for cardiovascular health: The fruit lowersthe risk of cardiovascular disease. Star fruits is high in salt, potassium, and other minerals that help regulate blood pressure.

Prevent cellular damage: Natural antioxidants found in star fruits include vitamin C, B-carotene, and gallic acid. These antioxidants aid in the prevention of cellular damage.

Boost immunity: Star fruit is abundant in antioxidants and vitamin C. This combo can help to keep your immune system strong. Furthermore, star fruit contains magnesium, iron, zinc, manganese, potassium, and phosphorus.