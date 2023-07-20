Eat these foods to  boost your mood

Foods play a major role in balancing our various moods — either happy, sad, angry, depressed, or anxious. Researchers have studied few foods and nutrients that can be associated with brain health.

Foods and nutrients that can boost your mood:

1. Dark chocolate: Cocoa contains tryptophan, which our brains use to make serotonin, a neurotransmitter. Serotonin plays an essential role in stabilizing our moods.

2. Green tea: The antioxidants in green tea, like catechin (EGCG), help boost brain function as it aids weight loss and reduces inflammation. In addition to improving one’s memory, caffeine content in coffee makes one feel alert.

3. Bell pepper: Rich in vitamins A and B6, it is essential for brain development and function, as well as helping the body produce serotonin and norepinephrine (hormones that regulate mood).

4. Omega-3 rich foods: Omega-3 contributes to heart health, weight loss, and antioxidant activity. Additionally, it is known to reduce depression and other mental and behavioral conditions. Some of the well-known sources include salmon, flax seeds, chia seeds and nuts.

Also Read; Use these simple tips to prevent delayed ejaculation

5. Fermented foods: Fermented foods are important for gut health since they contain probiotic bacteria. Kimchi, buttermilk, sauerkraut, miso, tempeh, pickled vegetables, kefir and yoghurt are rich sources of probiotics. These foods are important for lifting the mood as serotonin (happy hormone) is produced in the gut.

6. Nuts: Nuts are the richest source of many vitamins, minerals, magnesium, and antioxidants. They are equally important to keep our moods high. Depression is associated with low magnesium levels.

7. Green leafy vegetables: The B-vitamin folate is found in spinach and methi, a deficiency of which can impair the metabolism of serotonin, dopamine, and noradrenaline (essential neurotransmitters for mood regulation).

8. Caffeine: Caffeine enhances performance and mood by triggering the release of dopamine, a brain chemical. Depending on the individual, caffeine can affect each person differently, so if coffee makes you irritable, sad, sleepless, or brings other adverse effects, avoid drinking it. You can also choose lower-caffeine drinks like black tea or green tea, instead of caffeine-rich beverages.