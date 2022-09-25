Know the health benefits of ‘Beetroot’

We all know that fruits and vegetables are good for health. They provide a unique combination of nutrients, vitamins, antioxidants and minerals.

Beetroot is a storehouse of nutrients. Beetroot contains iron, beetroot can be used for the smooth functioning of oxygen in the blood and to prevent fatigue caused by iron deficiency. Beetroot also boosts the immune system as it is rich in vitamin C.

Beetroot is rich in compounds called nitrates. Nitrates help improve blood flow. Lowering blood pressure is good for preventing heart disease and stroke. Beetroots are one of the top 10 antioxidant vegetables. It helps protect cells from damage and protects against diseases like heart disease and cancer.

According to the USDA, 100 grams of beetroots have about 43 calories and 0.2 grams of fat. It has 325 grams of potassium, 78 grams of sodium, 1.6 grams of protein, and 10 grams of total carbohydrates.

Betanin, the pigment that gives beetroots itscolor, is a powerful antioxidant. According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, antioxidants reduce the oxidation of bad cholesterol, protect artery walls, and protect against heart disease and stroke.

Beetroot is a must if you suffer from anemia due to low hemoglobin levels in the blood. It contains phosphorus, magnesium, potassium and zinc. It also contains vitamin C which helps in the absorption of iron in the body. Studies also show that beetroot juice helps in achieving soft, bright and glowing skin.

Beetroot juice can help temporarily reduce high blood pressure. According to the researchers, this is due to the presence of nitrate in beetroot. Naturally occurring nitrates can increase nitric oxide found in blood vessels.