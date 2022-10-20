Know the health benefits of curry leaves

Curry leaves is high in critical vitamins like A, B, C, and B12. Curry leaves are widely recommended for their incredible health advantages.

Here are the health benefits of curry leaves:

1. Weight loss: Curry leaves can help you lose weight. It is high in carbazole alkaloids, which can help you lose weight. It also aids in the maintenance of healthy cholesterol levels in the body.

2. Boosts memory: According to research published in the journal Phytotherapy Research in March 2009, curry leaves can help the brain retain information if consumed on a regular basis.

3. Solves digestive problems: Flatulence, dysentery, constipation, and diarrhoea are some of the ailments you can avoid by including curry leaves in your diet. To help with bowel movement, eat some raw curry leaves first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

4. Relieves nausea: It can aid in the release of important digestive enzymes in the stomach, alleviating morning sickness.