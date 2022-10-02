Most people did not know the health benefits of eating green peas. Green peas are rich in protein and provide many health benefits. High concentrations of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytonutrients in the green peas help with everything from keeping eyes healthy to protecting against certain cancers.

Carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin are present in green peas. These nutrients help protect the eyes from chronic diseases like cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. Lutein and zeaxanthin act as filters from harmful blue light that causes cataracts and macular degeneration.

It contains many types of vitamins such as A, B, C, E, K etc. It is also rich in zinc, potassium and fiber. Green peas are also a fiber-rich food that boosts the body’s immunity.

Green peas contain coumestrol. It helps protect against stomach cancer. A 2009 study in Mexico City showed that daily consumption of green peas and other legumes reduced the risk of stomach cancer by 50%

Green peas help balance blood sugar levels. It provides quick energy to the body and is effective in enhancing memory.

Green peas have anti-inflammatory properties. This reduces the risk of diabetes, heart disease and arthritis. It contains a lot of fiber which strengthens the digestive system. It increases the good bacteria.